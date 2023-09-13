In the Round of 16 of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, Anca Alexia Todoni (ranked No. 281) takes on Viktoriya Tomova (No. 86).

Against the underdog Todoni (+170), Tomova is the favorite (-225) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Anca Alexia Todoni vs. Viktoriya Tomova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 13 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anca Alexia Todoni vs. Viktoriya Tomova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Viktoriya Tomova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Anca Alexia Todoni Viktoriya Tomova +170 Odds to Win Match -225 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 54.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Anca Alexia Todoni vs. Viktoriya Tomova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Todoni eliminated No. 162-ranked Carole Monnet, 6-3, 6-0.

Tomova made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 187-ranked Darya Astakhova 6-1, 6-2 on Tuesday.

Through one match over the past 12 months (across all court types), Todoni has played 15.0 games per match and won 80.0% of them.

Todoni has played one match on clay over the past year, and 15.0 games per match.

Tomova has played 38 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 46.7% of those games.

On clay, Tomova has played 11 matches and averaged 23.8 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Todoni and Tomova have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.