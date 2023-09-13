In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 126-ranked Panna Udvardy against No. 191 Arianne Hartono.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Hartono is the favorite (-140) against Udvardy (+110) .

Arianne Hartono vs. Panna Udvardy Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 13 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Arianne Hartono vs. Panna Udvardy Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arianne Hartono has a 58.3% chance to win.

Arianne Hartono Panna Udvardy -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Arianne Hartono vs. Panna Udvardy Trends and Insights

Hartono took down Misaki Doi 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Udvardy will look to maintain momentum after a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 48-ranked Tatjana Maria in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In her 14 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Hartono has played an average of 22.7 games.

Hartono has played 12 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 22.2 games per match.

Udvardy is averaging 21.4 games per match in her 15 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 44.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Udvardy has played seven matches and averaged 21.0 games per match and 10.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Hartono and Udvardy have matched up in the last five years.

