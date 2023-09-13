In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 140-ranked Jessika Ponchet against No. 123 Ashlyn Krueger.

Compared to the underdog Ponchet (+190), Krueger is the favorite (-250) to get to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Jessika Ponchet Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 13 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Jessika Ponchet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ashlyn Krueger has a 71.4% chance to win.

Ashlyn Krueger Jessika Ponchet -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 58.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Jessika Ponchet Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Krueger beat Kateryna Baindl 6-2, 6-3.

Ponchet eliminated Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Krueger has played 27 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Krueger has played 17 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.6 games per match while winning 49.3% of games.

Ponchet is averaging 21.1 games per match through her 13 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 43.1% of those games.

In nine matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Ponchet has averaged 20.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 44.5% of those games.

This is the first time that Krueger and Ponchet have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.