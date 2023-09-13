In the San Diego Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 20-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia faces No. 45 Marta Kostyuk.

With -150 odds, Haddad Maia is favored over Kostyuk (+115) in this matchup.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Marta Kostyuk Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 13 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Marta Kostyuk Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 60.0% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Marta Kostyuk -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Marta Kostyuk Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Haddad Maia beat No. 74-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Kostyuk took home the victory against No. 24-ranked Magda Linette, winning 6-2, 7-6.

In her 50 matches over the past year across all court types, Haddad Maia has played an average of 22.9 games.

Haddad Maia has played 23.8 games per match in her 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past 12 months, Kostyuk has played 38 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.8% of the games. She averages 21.6 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

On hard courts, Kostyuk has played 30 matches and averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

This is the first time that Haddad Maia and Kostyuk have played in the last five years.

