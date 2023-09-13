In the Round of 16 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, Elizabeth Mandlik (ranked No. 167) meets Rebecca Marino (No. 129).

In this Round of 16 matchup versus Marino (-110), Mandlik is the favorite with -115 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Rebecca Marino Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 13 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Rebecca Marino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elizabeth Mandlik has a 53.5% chance to win.

Elizabeth Mandlik Rebecca Marino -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Rebecca Marino Trends and Insights

By beating No. 90-ranked Diane Parry 7-5, 6-2 on Monday, Mandlik advanced to the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Marino beat No. 81-ranked Nao Hibino, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Through 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Mandlik has played 22.2 games per match and won 47.7% of them.

On hard courts, Mandlik has played 17 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.1 games per match while winning 45.4% of games.

Marino has played 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.2 games per match and winning 47.6% of those games.

Marino is averaging 22.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 31 matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Mandlik and Marino have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.