In a match slated for Wednesday, Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 102 in rankings) will meet Emma Navarro (No. 61) in the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open.

Navarro is the favorite (-130) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Sasnovich, who is +100.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Emma Navarro vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 13 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Emma Navarro vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has a 56.5% chance to win.

Emma Navarro Aliaksandra Sasnovich -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Emma Navarro vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Trends and Insights

Navarro is coming off a 7-5, 6-0 win over No. 33-ranked Jasmine Paolini in Monday's Round of 32.

Sasnovich beat Belinda Bencic 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Navarro has played 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.8 games per match.

On hard courts, Navarro has played 12 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.9 games per match while winning 49.5% of games.

Sasnovich has played 43 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.6 games per match and winning 49.0% of those games.

Sasnovich is averaging 23.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past year.

On August 21, 2023, Navarro and Sasnovich played in the Tennis in the Land Round of 32. Sasnovich took home the win 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Sasnovich has secured two sets against Navarro (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Navarro's one.

Sasnovich has bettered Navarro in 16 of 31 total games between them, good for a 51.6% winning percentage.

Navarro and Sasnovich have matched up one time, averaging 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.