On Wednesday, Jelena Ostapenko (No. 16 in the world) faces Danielle Collins (No. 43) in the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open.

In the Round of 16, Collins is favored over Ostapenko, with -115 odds against the underdog's -110.

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Danielle Collins Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 13 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has a 53.5% chance to win.

Jelena Ostapenko Danielle Collins -110 Odds to Win Match -115 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +800 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 53.5% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 50 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50

Today's San Diego Open Previews & Predictions

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights

Ostapenko advanced past Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Collins took home the victory against No. 213-ranked Louisa Chirico, winning 7-5, 6-0.

In her 57 matches over the past year across all court types, Ostapenko has played an average of 22.8 games.

On hard courts, Ostapenko has played 36 matches over the past year, totaling 23.0 games per match while winning 52.2% of games.

In the past year, Collins has competed in 39 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.1% of the games. She averages 22.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Collins is averaging 22.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In the only match between Ostapenko and Collins dating back to 2015, in the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open Round of 32, Ostapenko came out on top 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.

Ostapenko has clinched two sets against Collins (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Collins' one.

Collins has the upper hand in 31 total games against Ostapenko, winning 16 of them.

Ostapenko and Collins have matched up one time, averaging 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

