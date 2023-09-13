Katie Volynets vs. Sofia Kenin: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | San Diego Open
Sofia Kenin (No. 93) will face Katie Volynets (No. 117) in the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open on Wednesday, September 13.
In this Round of 16 matchup against Volynets (+210), Kenin is favored with -275 odds.
Katie Volynets vs. Sofia Kenin Match Information
- Tournament: The San Diego Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, September 13
- Venue: Barnes Tennis Center
- Location: San Diego, California
- Court Surface: Hard
Katie Volynets vs. Sofia Kenin Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sofia Kenin has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Katie Volynets
|Sofia Kenin
|+210
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+900
|32.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|10.0%
|43.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.9
Katie Volynets vs. Sofia Kenin Trends and Insights
- Volynets advanced past Clervie Ngounoue 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Kenin took home the win 6-4, 6-4 against Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Through 32 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Volynets has played 22.3 games per match and won 48.9% of them.
- On hard courts, Volynets has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 22.4 games per match while winning 53.0% of games.
- Kenin has averaged 21.1 games per match in her 34 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.9% of the games.
- On hard courts, Kenin has played 20 matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- This is the first time that Volynets and Kenin have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
