Sofia Kenin (No. 93) will face Katie Volynets (No. 117) in the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open on Wednesday, September 13.

In this Round of 16 matchup against Volynets (+210), Kenin is favored with -275 odds.

Katie Volynets vs. Sofia Kenin Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 13 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Katie Volynets vs. Sofia Kenin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sofia Kenin has a 73.3% chance to win.

Katie Volynets Sofia Kenin +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +900 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 43.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.9

Katie Volynets vs. Sofia Kenin Trends and Insights

Volynets advanced past Clervie Ngounoue 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Kenin took home the win 6-4, 6-4 against Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 32 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Volynets has played 22.3 games per match and won 48.9% of them.

On hard courts, Volynets has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 22.4 games per match while winning 53.0% of games.

Kenin has averaged 21.1 games per match in her 34 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.9% of the games.

On hard courts, Kenin has played 20 matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Volynets and Kenin have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.