In a match slated for Wednesday, Moyuka Uchijima (No. 174 in rankings) will face Lin Zhu (No. 35) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023.

In the Round of 16, Zhu is favored over Uchijima, with -400 odds compared to the underdog's +280.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lin Zhu vs. Moyuka Uchijima Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 13 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lin Zhu vs. Moyuka Uchijima Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has an 80.0% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Moyuka Uchijima -400 Odds to Win Match +280 +750 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.3% 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 59.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Lin Zhu vs. Moyuka Uchijima Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Zhu took down Xiyu Wang 6-4, 6-4.

Uchijima was victorious 6-4, 6-2 against Ankita Raina in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Zhu has played 21.2 games per match in her 47 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Zhu has played 38 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.5 games per match.

Uchijima has played 23 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 20.1 games per match and winning 48.5% of those games.

Uchijima is averaging 19.6 games per match and 8.7 games per set in 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Zhu and Uchijima have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.