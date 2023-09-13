Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (No. 75) will take on Maria Sakkari (No. 9) in the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open on Wednesday, September 13.

Sakkari has -250 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals versus Osorio Serrano (+195).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Maria Sakkari vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 13 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maria Sakkari vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 71.4% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Maria Camila Osorio Serrano -250 Odds to Win Match +195 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.9% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 56.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Maria Sakkari vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Trends and Insights

Sakkari is coming off a loss to No. 71-ranked Rebeka Masarova, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Osorio Serrano will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory over No. 67-ranked Magdalena Frech in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Through 53 matches over the past year (across all court types), Sakkari has played 22.7 games per match and won 52.3% of them.

On hard courts, Sakkari has played 37 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.5 games per match while winning 52.2% of games.

In her 40 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Osorio Serrano is averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 51.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Osorio Serrano has played 16 matches and averaged 22.3 games per match and 11.5 games per set.

In the lone match between Sakkari and Osorio Serrano dating back to 2015, in the Viking Open Nottingham Round of 32, Sakkari won 6-2, 6-3.

Sakkari and Osorio Serrano have competed in two sets, and Sakkari has emerged with the upper hand, claiming victory in all of them.

Sakkari has captured 12 games (70.6% win rate) versus Osorio Serrano, who has claimed five games.

Sakkari and Osorio Serrano have squared off one time, averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.