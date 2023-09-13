In the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open on Wednesday, Ons Jabeur (ranked No. 7) meets Anastasia Potapova (No. 27).

Jabeur has -210 odds to grab a spot in the quarterfinals versus Potapova (+160).

Ons Jabeur vs. Anastasia Potapova Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 13 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Ons Jabeur vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 67.7% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Anastasia Potapova -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 54.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.1

Ons Jabeur vs. Anastasia Potapova Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the US Open, Jabeur was defeated by No. 23-ranked Qinwen Zheng, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Potapova defeated No. 46-ranked Alycia Parks, winning 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Jabeur has played 21.5 games per match and won 55.0% of them.

In her 15 matches on hard courts over the past year, Jabeur has played an average of 23.7 games.

Potapova is averaging 24.5 games per match through her 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.9% of those games.

Potapova is averaging 24.4 games per match and 10.2 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In the lone match between Jabeur and Potapova dating back to 2015, in the Viking Classic Birmingham quarterfinals, Jabeur won 6-4, 6-0.

Jabeur and Potapova have competed in two sets, and Jabeur has emerged with the edge, claiming victory in all of them.

Jabeur and Potapova have matched up in 16 total games, with Jabeur taking 12 and Potapova claiming four.

In their one match against each other, Jabeur and Potapova are averaging 16.0 games and 2.0 sets.

