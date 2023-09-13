As of September 13 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

From an offensive standpoint, New England ranked 26th in the with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).

The Patriots picked up four wins at home last season and four on the road.

When underdogs, New England picked up just one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 catches for 421 yards.

Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and picked up 102 yards.

In 15 games for the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In the passing game for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

Matthew Judon had 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +1600 3 September 24 @ Jets - +5000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1000 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1600 9 November 5 Commanders - +10000 10 November 12 Colts - +25000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +8000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2000 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +8000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +5000

