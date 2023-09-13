Red Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (73-72) and the New York Yankees (73-72) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Red Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 13.
The probable pitchers are Tanner Houck (4-9) for the Red Sox and Clarke Schmidt (9-8) for the Yankees.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- This season, the Red Sox have been favored 65 times and won 33, or 50.8%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 16-17 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Boston has scored 721 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|Orioles
|L 11-2
|Tanner Houck vs Kyle Bradish
|September 9
|Orioles
|L 13-12
|Chris Sale vs Jack Flaherty
|September 10
|Orioles
|W 7-3
|Brayan Bello vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 12
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Randy Vasquez
|September 12
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Kutter Crawford vs Carlos Rodón
|September 13
|Yankees
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 14
|Yankees
|-
|Chris Sale vs Michael King
|September 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
|September 16
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Jordan Montgomery
