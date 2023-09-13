In the San Diego Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 36-ranked Sloane Stephens faces No. 10 Caroline Garcia.

With -145 odds, Stephens is favored over Garcia (+110) for this match.

Sloane Stephens vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 13 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has a 59.2% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Caroline Garcia -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 51.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.9

Today's San Diego Open Previews & Predictions

Sloane Stephens vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights

By beating No. 29-ranked Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday, Stephens reached the Round of 16.

In her most recent match on August 29, 2023, Garcia came up short 4-6, 1-6 against Yafan Wang in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

In her 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Stephens has played an average of 21.1 games.

Stephens has played 20.5 games per match in her 28 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Garcia has averaged 23.8 games per match through her 56 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.1% of the games.

Garcia has averaged 23.8 games per match and 10.0 games per set in 39 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.2% of those games.

In four head-to-head matches, Stephens and Garcia have split 2-2. Stephens came out on top in their most recent battle on August 15, 2023, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Stephens and Garcia have been equally balanced, each winning five of 10 sets against the other.

Including all matches between Stephens and Garcia, each player has secured 55 games.

Garcia and Stephens have matched up four times, and they have averaged 27.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

