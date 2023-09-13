The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx are playing in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Sun have won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

The Lynx have covered 20 times in 39 matchups with a spread this year.

Connecticut has been favored by 9.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year, Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-6.

Sun games have hit the over 22 out of 38 times this season.

So far this season, 23 out of the Lynx's 39 games with an over/under have hit the over.

