The Connecticut Sun will play the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Lynx

Connecticut averages only 2.3 fewer points per game (82.7) than Minnesota gives up (85.0).

Connecticut makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

The Sun have an 18-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.6% from the field.

Connecticut's 36.0% three-point shooting percentage this season is only 0.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Minnesota have shot from beyond the arc (35.7%).

The Sun have put together a 13-4 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 35.7% of their three-point shots.

Connecticut and Minnesota rebound at around the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun have been racking up 79.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 82.7 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

The last 10 games have seen Connecticut concede 0.5 more points per game (79.5) than its season-long average (79.0).

During their last 10 contests, the Sun are making 0.5 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (7.7 compared to 7.2 season-long), while shooting a lower percentage from deep in that span (35.2% compared to 36.0% season-long).

