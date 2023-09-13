No. 39-ranked Xinyu Wang will face No. 184 Himeno Sakatsume in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Wednesday, September 13.

Compared to the underdog Sakatsume (+260), Wang is the favorite (-350) to get to the quarterfinals.

Xinyu Wang vs. Himeno Sakatsume Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 13 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Xinyu Wang vs. Himeno Sakatsume Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 77.8% chance to win.

Xinyu Wang Himeno Sakatsume -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 55.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.4

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Xinyu Wang vs. Himeno Sakatsume Trends and Insights

Wang is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-3 victory over No. 138-ranked Jil Teichmann in Tuesday's Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Sakatsume clinched a victory against No. 195-ranked Alexandra Eala, winning 6-0, 6-3.

Wang has played 47 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.2 games per match.

Through 36 matches over the past year on hard courts, Wang has played 23.1 games per match and won 51.7% of them.

Sakatsume has averaged 21.5 games per match in her 10 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 56.3% of the games.

Sakatsume is averaging 20.8 games per match and 9.2 games per set in eight matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Wang and Sakatsume have played in the last five years.

