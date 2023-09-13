Wednesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (73-72) against the New York Yankees (73-72) at Fenway Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 13.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Yankees' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have come away with 23 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a mark of 12-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

New York scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (609 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

