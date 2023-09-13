Yankees vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (73-72) against the New York Yankees (73-72) at Fenway Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 13.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA).
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Yankees' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Yankees have come away with 23 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- New York has a mark of 12-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- New York scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (609 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Luis Severino vs Colin Rea
|September 9
|Brewers
|L 9-2
|Michael King vs Wade Miley
|September 10
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Corbin Burnes
|September 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Randy Vasquez vs Nick Pivetta
|September 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Kutter Crawford
|September 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Tanner Houck
|September 14
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Michael King vs Chris Sale
|September 15
|@ Pirates
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Johan Oviedo
|September 16
|@ Pirates
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Luis Ortiz
|September 17
|@ Pirates
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Bailey Falter
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
