In the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open on Thursday, Beatriz Haddad Maia (ranked No. 20) takes on Barbora Krejcikova (No. 13).

Krejcikova is getting -120 odds to claim a win against Haddad Maia (-105).

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Barbora Krejcikova Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 14

Thursday, September 14 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Barbora Krejcikova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has a 54.5% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Barbora Krejcikova -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +650 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 47.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.2

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Barbora Krejcikova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Haddad Maia defeated No. 45-ranked Marta Kostyuk, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2.

Krejcikova will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 28-ranked Anhelina Kalinina in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 50 matches over the past year (across all court types), Haddad Maia has played 22.9 games per match and won 51.3% of them.

In her 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has played an average of 23.8 games.

Krejcikova has played 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 20.3 games per match and winning 55.7% of those games.

Krejcikova is averaging 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

On September 30, 2022, Haddad Maia and Krejcikova matched up in the WTA Tallinn, Estonia Women Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Krejcikova secured the win 6-3, 6-4.

Krejcikova and Haddad Maia have competed in two sets, and Krejcikova has emerged with the edge, coming out on top in all of them.

Krejcikova and Haddad Maia have squared off in 19 total games, with Krejcikova taking 12 and Haddad Maia claiming seven.

In their one match against each other, Haddad Maia and Krejcikova are averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets.

