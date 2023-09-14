Danielle Collins (No. 43 ranking) will meet Caroline Garcia (No. 10) in the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open on Thursday, September 14.

Collins carries -210 odds to claim a win versus Garcia (+160).

Danielle Collins vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 14

Thursday, September 14 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Danielle Collins vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has a 67.7% chance to win.

Danielle Collins Caroline Garcia -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +300 Odds to Win Tournament +650 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Danielle Collins vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 16-ranked Jelena Ostapenko 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday, Collins reached the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Garcia clinched a victory against No. 36-ranked Sloane Stephens, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

In her 39 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Collins has played an average of 22.7 games.

On hard courts, Collins has played 35 matches over the past year, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.

In her 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Garcia is averaging 23.8 games per match and winning 52.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Garcia has played 39 matches and averaged 23.8 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

On October 10, 2022, Collins and Garcia matched up in the San Diego, USA Women Singles 2022 Round of 32. Collins took home the win 6-2, 7-6.

Collins and Garcia have competed in two sets against on another, with Collins winning two of them.

Collins and Garcia have competed in 21 total games, and Collins has won more often, claiming 13 of them.

Collins and Garcia have squared off one time, averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

