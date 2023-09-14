Danielle Collins vs. Caroline Garcia: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | San Diego Open
Danielle Collins (No. 43 ranking) will meet Caroline Garcia (No. 10) in the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open on Thursday, September 14.
Collins carries -210 odds to claim a win versus Garcia (+160).
Danielle Collins vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information
- Tournament: The San Diego Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, September 14
- Venue: Barnes Tennis Center
- Location: San Diego, California
- Court Surface: Hard
Danielle Collins vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Danielle Collins
|Caroline Garcia
|-210
|Odds to Win Match
|+160
|+300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+650
|67.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|38.5%
|25.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|13.3%
|54.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.3
Danielle Collins vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 16-ranked Jelena Ostapenko 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday, Collins reached the quarterfinals.
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Garcia clinched a victory against No. 36-ranked Sloane Stephens, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
- In her 39 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Collins has played an average of 22.7 games.
- On hard courts, Collins has played 35 matches over the past year, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.
- In her 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Garcia is averaging 23.8 games per match and winning 52.1% of those games.
- On hard courts, Garcia has played 39 matches and averaged 23.8 games per match and 10.0 games per set.
- On October 10, 2022, Collins and Garcia matched up in the San Diego, USA Women Singles 2022 Round of 32. Collins took home the win 6-2, 7-6.
- Collins and Garcia have competed in two sets against on another, with Collins winning two of them.
- Collins and Garcia have competed in 21 total games, and Collins has won more often, claiming 13 of them.
- Collins and Garcia have squared off one time, averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
