In a match scheduled for Thursday, Irina Bara (No. 185 in rankings) will face Darja Semenistaja (No. 143) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023.

Bara is favored (-120) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Semenistaja, who is -105.

Darja Semenistaja vs. Irina Bara Match Information

Darja Semenistaja vs. Irina Bara Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Irina Bara has a 54.5% chance to win.

Darja Semenistaja Irina Bara -105 Odds to Win Match -120 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 44.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.5

Darja Semenistaja vs. Irina Bara Trends and Insights

Semenistaja defeated Berfu Cengiz 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Bara beat No. 279-ranked Camilla Rosatello, winning 7-5, 6-1.

In her six matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Semenistaja has played an average of 16.8 games.

In her one match on clay over the past 12 months, Semenistaja has played an average of 14.0 games.

Bara has played eight matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 19.4 games per match and winning 43.2% of those games.

In three matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Bara has averaged 18.3 games per match and 7.9 games per set, winning 45.5% of the games.

This is the first time that Semenistaja and Bara have matched up in the last five years.

