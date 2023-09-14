Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +5000, the New York Jets are No. 15 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 14.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
New York Betting Insights
- New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, five Jets games went over the point total.
- New York ranked 25th in total offense this year (318.2 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the with 318.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Jets went 3-5 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.
- New York won just twice when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.
- In the AFC East the Jets won just two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.
Jets Impact Players
- Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Vikings.
- In the passing game, Cook scored two touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 295 yards.
- Garrett Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Packers.
- Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his throws, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.
- C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2000
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
