Maria Sakkari (No. 9 ranking) will take on Emma Navarro (No. 61) in the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open on Thursday, September 14.

In this Quarterfinal match versus Navarro (+155), Sakkari is favored to win with -200 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Maria Sakkari vs. Emma Navarro Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 14

Thursday, September 14 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maria Sakkari vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 66.7% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Emma Navarro -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +900 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 55.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Maria Sakkari vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights

Sakkari advanced past Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-3, 2-2 (retired) in the Round of 16.

Navarro won 7-5, 6-4 versus Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Sakkari has played 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Sakkari has played 37 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.5 games per match while winning 52.2% of games.

Navarro has averaged 20.8 games per match in her 28 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.6% of the games.

Navarro has averaged 23.9 games per match and 9.0 games per set through 12 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.5% of those games.

This is the first time that Sakkari and Navarro have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.