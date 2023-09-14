In a match slated for Thursday, Anna Bondar (No. 110 in rankings) will meet Marie Benoit (No. 244) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023.

Bondar is favored (-450) in this match, compared to the underdog Benoit, who is +310.

Marie Benoit vs. Anna Bondar Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, September 14

Thursday, September 14 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Marie Benoit vs. Anna Bondar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Bondar has an 81.8% chance to win.

Marie Benoit Anna Bondar +310 Odds to Win Match -450 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 27.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 72.8

Marie Benoit vs. Anna Bondar Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Benoit defeated No. 183-ranked Chloe Paquet, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Bondar reached the Round of 16 by taking down No. 247-ranked Valentini Grammatikopoulou 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Through three matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Benoit has played 17.7 games per match and won 30.2% of them.

In her one match on clay over the past year, Benoit has played an average of 14.0 games.

In the past year, Bondar has played 30 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.3% of the games. She averages 22.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

On clay, Bondar has played 15 matches and averaged 22.2 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

In the lone match between Benoit and Bondar dating back to 2015, in the 2019 WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles qualifying round, Bondar won 7-6, 0-6, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Bondar has secured two against Benoit (66.7%), while Benoit has claimed one.

Benoit and Bondar have squared off in 32 total games, and Benoit has won more often, claiming 18 of them.

In their one match against each other, Benoit and Bondar are averaging 32.0 games and 3.0 sets.

