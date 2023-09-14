Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 2, take a look at our QB rankings below.

Top Fantasy QB heading into Week 2

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 27.1 27.1 45 5 Mac Jones Patriots 24.1 24.1 54 2 Jordan Love Packers 23 23 27 3 Anthony Richardson Colts 20.9 20.9 37 10 Justin Herbert Chargers 20.9 20.9 33 5 Deshaun Watson Browns 20.7 20.7 29 5 Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 19.5 19.5 39 6 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 17.7 17.7 32 7 Brock Purdy 49ers 16.8 16.8 29 3 Kirk Cousins Vikings 16.5 16.5 44 3 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 16 16 34 8 Russell Wilson Broncos 15.2 15.2 34 1 Sam Howell Commanders 15.2 15.2 31 2 Jimmy Garoppolo Raiders 15.1 15.1 26 9 Derek Carr Saints 14.6 14.6 33 3 Justin Fields Bears 14.5 14.5 37 9 Matthew Stafford Rams 14.5 14.5 38 3 Jared Goff Lions 14 14 35 5 Jalen Hurts Eagles 12.5 12.5 33 9 Kenny Pickett Steelers 9.7 9.7 46 1 C.J. Stroud Texans 9.7 9.7 44 4 Geno Smith Seahawks 9.1 9.1 26 1 Josh Allen Bills 9 9 41 6 Lamar Jackson Ravens 8.6 8.6 22 6 Zach Wilson Jets 8.2 8.2 21 4

This Week's Games

