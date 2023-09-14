Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees head into the final of a four-game series against Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 173 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Fueled by 509 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Boston has scored 726 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Red Sox rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.355 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Nick Robertson will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Orioles L 13-12 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles W 7-3 Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Nick Pivetta Randy Vasquez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/14/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Tanner Houck Michael King 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Nick Robertson Clarke Schmidt 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.