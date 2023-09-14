How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 14
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox face Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 15th in MLB action with 171 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston is sixth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the league (.263).
- Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (721 total).
- The Red Sox's .329 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.
- Boston's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston has a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.358).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Houck is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year.
- Houck will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in all of his appearances.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-2
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-12
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Randy Vasquez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Carlos Rodón
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Michael King
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|9/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Chris Bassitt
|9/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Jordan Montgomery
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.