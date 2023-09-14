No. 39-ranked Xinyu Wang will take on No. 184 Himeno Sakatsume in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Thursday, September 14.

With -300 odds, Wang is the favorite against Sakatsume (+225) for this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Xinyu Wang vs. Himeno Sakatsume Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, September 14

Thursday, September 14 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Xinyu Wang vs. Himeno Sakatsume Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 75.0% chance to win.

Xinyu Wang Himeno Sakatsume -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Xinyu Wang vs. Himeno Sakatsume Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Wang advanced past No. 138-ranked Jil Teichmann, 7-6, 6-3.

Sakatsume beat Alexandra Eala 6-0, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Wang has played 47 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.2 games per match.

Wang has played 23.1 games per match in her 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Sakatsume has played 10 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 56.3% of those games.

Sakatsume is averaging 20.8 games per match and 9.2 games per set through eight matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Wang and Sakatsume have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.