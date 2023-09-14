Xinyu Wang vs. Yulia Putintseva: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
Xinyu Wang will take on Yulia Putintseva in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Thursday, September 14.
In this Quarterfinal matchup, Wang is favored (-140) against Putintseva (+110) .
Xinyu Wang vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, September 14
- Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Xinyu Wang vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 58.3% chance to win.
|Xinyu Wang
|Yulia Putintseva
|-140
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+700
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+900
|58.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|12.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|10.0%
|51.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.2
Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Xinyu Wang vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Wang defeated Himeno Sakatsume 6-4, 6-2.
- Putintseva took home the win 6-1, 6-2 versus Valeria Savinykh in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
- Wang has played 47 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.2 games per match.
- Wang has played 23.1 games per match in her 36 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In her 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Putintseva is averaging 22.2 games per match while winning 50.9% of those games.
- Putintseva has played 25 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 51.5% of games.
- Wang and Putintseva have not competed against each other since 2015.
