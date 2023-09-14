Xinyu Wang will take on Yulia Putintseva in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Thursday, September 14.

In this Quarterfinal matchup, Wang is favored (-140) against Putintseva (+110) .

Xinyu Wang vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 14

Thursday, September 14 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Xinyu Wang vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 58.3% chance to win.

Xinyu Wang Yulia Putintseva -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +900 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Xinyu Wang vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Wang defeated Himeno Sakatsume 6-4, 6-2.

Putintseva took home the win 6-1, 6-2 versus Valeria Savinykh in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Wang has played 47 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.2 games per match.

Wang has played 23.1 games per match in her 36 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In her 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Putintseva is averaging 22.2 games per match while winning 50.9% of those games.

Putintseva has played 25 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 51.5% of games.

Wang and Putintseva have not competed against each other since 2015.

