Yankees vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 14
Thursday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (73-72) and the New York Yankees (73-72) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Red Sox securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on September 14.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Michael King (4-5, 2.82 ERA).
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
- The Yankees have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (44.2%) in those contests.
- New York has a mark of 19-24 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- New York scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (609 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Luis Severino vs Colin Rea
|September 9
|Brewers
|L 9-2
|Michael King vs Wade Miley
|September 10
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Corbin Burnes
|September 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Randy Vasquez vs Nick Pivetta
|September 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Kutter Crawford
|September 14
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Michael King vs Tanner Houck
|September 14
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Chris Sale
|September 15
|@ Pirates
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Johan Oviedo
|September 16
|@ Pirates
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Luis Ortiz
|September 17
|@ Pirates
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Bailey Falter
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
