Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (73-72) will host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (73-72) at Fenway Park on Thursday, September 14, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Yankees have +100 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck - BOS (4-9, 5.28 ERA) vs Michael King - NYY (4-5, 2.82 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 65 times and won 33, or 50.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 32-26 record (winning 55.2% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (44.2%) in those games.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 19 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, New York has a perfect record of 4-0.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 5th

