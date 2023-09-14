The New York Yankees (73-72) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Boston Red Sox (73-72), at 1:35 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (4-9) to the mound, while Michael King (4-5) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (4-9, 5.28 ERA) vs King - NYY (4-5, 2.82 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

The Yankees will send King (4-5) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.82 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.82, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 45 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .221 batting average against him.

So far this season, King does not have a quality start.

King will look to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 1.8 frames per appearance).

He has had 30 appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Michael King vs. Red Sox

He meets a Red Sox offense that ranks eighth in the league with 721 total runs scored while batting .263 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .436 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 171 home runs (15th in the league).

King has pitched four innings, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits while striking out two against the Red Sox this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (4-9) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 5.28, a 2.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.345.

He has three quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Houck has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Tanner Houck vs. Yankees

The Yankees are batting .225 this season, 29th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .397 (21st in the league) with 203 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 7-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

