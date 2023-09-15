In the quarterfinals of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 on Friday, Astra Sharma (ranked No. 216) takes on Anna Bondar (No. 110).

Bondar is favored (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Sharma, who is +195.

Astra Sharma vs. Anna Bondar Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, September 15

Friday, September 15 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Astra Sharma vs. Anna Bondar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Bondar has a 71.4% chance to win.

Astra Sharma Anna Bondar +195 Odds to Win Match -250 33.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 46.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.7

Friday's WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Astra Sharma vs. Anna Bondar Trends and Insights

Sharma defeated Ana Bogdan 6-7, 7-6, 7-5 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Bondar took down No. 244-ranked Marie Benoit, winning 6-1, 6-2.

In her 16 matches over the past year across all court types, Sharma has played an average of 20.7 games.

In her seven matches on clay over the past year, Sharma has played an average of 21.7 games.

Bondar has averaged 22.6 games per match in her 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 49.7% of the games.

In 14 matches on clay courts in the past year, Bondar has averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 54.3% of the games.

Sharma and Bondar have not competed against each other since 2015.

