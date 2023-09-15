Darja Semenistaja (No. 143 ranking) will meet Anca Alexia Todoni (No. 281) in the quarterfinals of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 on Friday, September 15.

Todoni carries -135 odds to win against Semenistaja (+105).

Darja Semenistaja vs. Anca Alexia Todoni Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, September 15

Friday, September 15 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Darja Semenistaja vs. Anca Alexia Todoni Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anca Alexia Todoni has a 57.4% chance to win.

Darja Semenistaja Anca Alexia Todoni +105 Odds to Win Match -135 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 37.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.9

Friday's WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Darja Semenistaja vs. Anca Alexia Todoni Trends and Insights

By beating No. 185-ranked Irina Bara 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 on Thursday, Semenistaja advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Todoni clinched a victory against No. 86-ranked Viktoriya Tomova, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Semenistaja has played six matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 16.8 games per match.

Semenistaja has played one match on clay over the past 12 months, and 14.0 games per match.

In her two matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Todoni is averaging 21.0 games per match while winning 66.7% of those games.

In two matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Todoni has averaged 21.0 games per match and 8.4 games per set, winning 66.7% of the games.

This is the first time that Semenistaja and Todoni have matched up in the last five years.

