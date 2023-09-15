Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Maria Lourdes Carle: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023
Jaqueline Adina Cristian (No. 98 ranking) will meet Maria Lourdes Carle (No. 173) in the quarterfinals of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 on Friday, September 15.
With -185 odds, Cristian is the favorite against Carle (+140) in this matchup.
Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Maria Lourdes Carle Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, September 15
- Venue: Centrul National de Tenis
- Location: Bucharest, Romania
- Court Surface: Clay
Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Maria Lourdes Carle Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jaqueline Adina Cristian has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Jaqueline Adina Cristian
|Maria Lourdes Carle
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|50.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.4
Friday's WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Maria Lourdes Carle Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 309-ranked Cristina-Andreea Mitu 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday, Cristian advanced to the quarterfinals.
- Carle was victorious 6-3, 6-1 against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Cristian has played 21.7 games per match in her 20 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- Cristian has played four matches on clay over the past year, and 24.0 games per match.
- Carle has played 14 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.4 games per match and winning 49.5% of those games.
- On clay, Carle has played six matches and averaged 24.3 games per match and 9.1 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Cristian and Carle have not played against each other.
