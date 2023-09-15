Jaqueline Adina Cristian (No. 98 ranking) will meet Maria Lourdes Carle (No. 173) in the quarterfinals of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 on Friday, September 15.

With -185 odds, Cristian is the favorite against Carle (+140) in this matchup.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Maria Lourdes Carle Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, September 15

Friday, September 15 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Maria Lourdes Carle Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jaqueline Adina Cristian has a 64.9% chance to win.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian Maria Lourdes Carle -185 Odds to Win Match +140 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Friday's WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Maria Lourdes Carle Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 309-ranked Cristina-Andreea Mitu 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday, Cristian advanced to the quarterfinals.

Carle was victorious 6-3, 6-1 against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Cristian has played 21.7 games per match in her 20 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Cristian has played four matches on clay over the past year, and 24.0 games per match.

Carle has played 14 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.4 games per match and winning 49.5% of those games.

On clay, Carle has played six matches and averaged 24.3 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Cristian and Carle have not played against each other.

