Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the New York Jets are 15th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
New York Betting Insights
- New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Jets games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.
- New York had the 25th-ranked offense last year (318.2 yards per game), and it was even more effective defensively, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.
- The Jets picked up three wins at home last season and four away.
- New York won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.
- The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.
Jets Impact Players
- Dalvin Cook ran for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Vikings.
- In the passing game, Cook scored two touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 295 yards.
- Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Packers.
- Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his passes, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.
- In 17 games last year, C.J. Mosley delivered 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 158 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+750
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2000
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
