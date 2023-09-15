Liberty vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Liberty and Washington Mystics are meeting in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-9.5)
|163.5
|-485
|+370
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-10.5)
|163.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-9.5)
|163.5
|-550
|+350
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Liberty vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Liberty have covered 18 times in 38 games with a spread this season.
- The Mystics have won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 21 times.
- When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 6-9.
- Washington has covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 21 out of the Liberty's 38 games this season have gone over the point total.
- So far this year, 14 out of the Mystics' 38 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.