The New York Liberty (32-8) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 1 with the Washington Mystics (19-21) at Barclays Center on Friday, September 15 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Mystics beat the Liberty 90-88 on Sunday when they last met.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4 2 1.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ariel Atkins Out Nose 11.5 3.1 2.3 Shakira Austin Out Hip 10 7 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out For Season Knee 3.6 0.7 0.7

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart leads her team in both points (23) and rebounds (9.3) per contest, and also posts 3.8 assists. At the other end, she averages 1.5 steals (eighth in the WNBA) and 1.6 blocked shots (third in the WNBA).

Sabrina Ionescu is putting up 17 points, 5.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Courtney Vandersloot leads her team in assists per contest (8.1), and also posts 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, she averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jonquel Jones posts 11.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.7% from the floor (fifth in league).

Betnijah Laney puts up 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 49.9% from the floor (10th in league) and 39.2% from downtown (ninth in WNBA) with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Liberty vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -9.5 162.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.