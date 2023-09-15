The New York Liberty will host the Washington Mystics in Game 1 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Mystics

New York scores 8.3 more points per game (89.2) than Washington gives up (80.9).

New York makes 46% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

In games the Liberty shoot better than 43.6% from the field, they are 26-3 overall.

New York shoots 37.4% from beyond the arc, 2.9% higher than the 34.5% Washington allows to opponents.

The Liberty are 21-3 when they shoot better than 34.5% from distance.

New York averages 37.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Washington by 5.6 boards per contest.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty's offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 91.3 points per contest compared to the 89.2 they've averaged this year.

New York's defense has been more stingy as of late, as the team has allowed 80.1 points per game during its past 10 compared to the 80.6 points per game its opponents average this season.

During their last 10 contests, the Liberty are making 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (11 compared to 11.1 season-long), while also shooting a lower percentage from deep in that span (35.7% compared to 37.4% season-long).

Liberty Injuries