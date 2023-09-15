In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Friday, Lin Zhu faces Elizabeth Mandlik.

In this Quarterfinal matchup, Zhu is the favorite (-350) versus Mandlik (+240) .

Lin Zhu vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Match Information

  • Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
  • Round: Quarterfinals
  • Date: Friday, September 15
  • Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • Court Surface: Hard

Lin Zhu vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 77.8% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Elizabeth Mandlik
-350 Odds to Win Match +240
+750 Odds to Win Tournament +2800
77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4%
11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4%
59.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.5

Lin Zhu vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Trends and Insights

  • Zhu is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win over No. 174-ranked Moyuka Uchijima in Thursday's Round of 16.
  • Mandlik took down Rebecca Marino 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
  • Zhu has played 47 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match.
  • Zhu has played 21.5 games per match in her 38 matches on hard courts over the past year.
  • In the past 12 months, Mandlik has competed in 32 total matches (across all court types), winning 47.7% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.
  • Mandlik is averaging 21.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 17 matches on hard courts in the past year.
  • Zhu and Mandlik have not played each other since 2015.

