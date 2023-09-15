Lin Zhu vs. Elizabeth Mandlik: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Friday, Lin Zhu faces Elizabeth Mandlik.
In this Quarterfinal matchup, Zhu is the favorite (-350) versus Mandlik (+240) .
Lin Zhu vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, September 15
- Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Lin Zhu vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Lin Zhu
|Elizabeth Mandlik
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+750
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|11.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|59.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.5
Lin Zhu vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Trends and Insights
- Zhu is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win over No. 174-ranked Moyuka Uchijima in Thursday's Round of 16.
- Mandlik took down Rebecca Marino 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Zhu has played 47 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match.
- Zhu has played 21.5 games per match in her 38 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In the past 12 months, Mandlik has competed in 32 total matches (across all court types), winning 47.7% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.
- Mandlik is averaging 21.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 17 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Zhu and Mandlik have not played each other since 2015.
