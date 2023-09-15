In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Friday, Lin Zhu faces Elizabeth Mandlik.

In this Quarterfinal matchup, Zhu is the favorite (-350) versus Mandlik (+240) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lin Zhu vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, September 15

Friday, September 15 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lin Zhu vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 77.8% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Elizabeth Mandlik -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +750 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 59.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lin Zhu vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Trends and Insights

Zhu is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win over No. 174-ranked Moyuka Uchijima in Thursday's Round of 16.

Mandlik took down Rebecca Marino 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Zhu has played 47 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match.

Zhu has played 21.5 games per match in her 38 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Mandlik has competed in 32 total matches (across all court types), winning 47.7% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Mandlik is averaging 21.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 17 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Zhu and Mandlik have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.