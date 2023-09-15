On Friday, Mai Hontama (No. 176 in the world) meets Arianne Hartono (No. 191) in the quarterfinals of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023.

With -190 odds, Hontama is the favorite against Hartono (+145) for this match.

Mai Hontama vs. Arianne Hartono Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, September 15

Friday, September 15 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Mai Hontama vs. Arianne Hartono Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mai Hontama has a 65.5% chance to win.

Mai Hontama Arianne Hartono -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 52.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.8

Mai Hontama vs. Arianne Hartono Trends and Insights

Hontama took down Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Hartono took home the victory against No. 126-ranked Panna Udvardy, winning 6-2, 6-0.

In her 13 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hontama has played an average of 22.6 games.

Hontama has played seven matches on hard courts over the past year, and 20.1 games per match.

Hartono has averaged 22.6 games per match in her 14 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.0% of the games.

Through 12 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Hartono has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 55.1% of those games.

In the only match between Hontama and Hartono dating back to 2015, in the US Open qualifying round, Hartono was victorious 6-4, 6-3.

Hartono and Hontama have faced off in two sets against on another, with Hartono winning two of them.

Hartono has the edge in 19 total games against Hontama, claiming 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Hontama and Hartono have averaged 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

