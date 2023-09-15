Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty (32-8) face the Washington Mystics (19-21) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, September 15 at 7:30 PM ET.

New York's previous game ended in a loss to Washington 90-88 at home. Ionescu (20 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 66.7 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT) and Jonquel Jones (19 PTS, 9 REB, 61.5 FG%) led the Liberty, and Brittney Sykes (20 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 43.8 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) and Natasha Cloud (17 PTS, 5 AST, 60.0 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) paced the Mystics.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-500 to win)

Liberty (-500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+375 to win)

Mystics (+375 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-9.5)

Liberty (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty are giving up 80.6 points per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well offensively, averaging 89.2 points per contest (second-best).

In terms of rebounding, it's been a dominant stretch for New York, who is averaging 37.9 rebounds per game (second-best in WNBA) and allowing 33.0 boards per contest (third-best).

The Liberty have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 24.1 per game (best in WNBA).

New York ranks seventh in the WNBA at 13.5 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the league.

The Liberty are playing well when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in threes (11.1 per game) and best in shooting percentage from three-point land (37.4%).

New York is ceding 7.5 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in league). It is allowing opponents to shoot 34.1% (fifth-ranked) from downtown.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have been better offensively at home, where they average 90.0 points per game, compared to road games, where they record 88.5 per game. Defensively, they are slightly worse when playing at home, where they allow 81.2 points per game, versus road games, where they let their opponents to score 79.9 per game.

When playing at home, New York averages the same number of rebounds as on the road (37.9), while it lets its opponents grab 0.6 fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.7 at home, 33.3 on the road).

On average, the Liberty rack up more assists at home than they do on the road (24.7 at home, 23.6 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen New York commit more turnovers at home (13.9 per game) than on the road (13.2). It has forced fewer turnovers at home (11.8 per game) than on the road (11.9).

In 2023 the Liberty are averaging 11.7 made three-pointers at home and 10.6 away, shooting 38.6% from distance at home compared to 36.2% away.

New York concedes 0.7 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (7.1). It also concedes a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (34.4% in home games compared to 33.8% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have compiled a 30-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Liberty have a 15-3 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

New York is 18-20-0 against the spread this season.

As 9.5-point favorites or more, New York is 8-11 against the spread.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Liberty have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

