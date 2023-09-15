Noma Noha Akugue (No. 165 ranking) will take on Sara Errani (No. 115) in the quarterfinals of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 on Friday, September 15.

Errani is favored (-135) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Noha Akugue, who is +105.

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Sara Errani Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, September 15

Friday, September 15 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Sara Errani Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sara Errani has a 57.4% chance to win.

Noma Noha Akugue Sara Errani +105 Odds to Win Match -135 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Noma Noha Akugue vs. Sara Errani Trends and Insights

Noha Akugue defeated Ilinca Dalina Amariei 7-6, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Errani defeated Maria Sara PoPa, winning 6-4, 6-1.

In her 16 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Noha Akugue has played an average of 21.6 games.

Noha Akugue has played 10 matches on clay over the past year, and 23.5 games per match.

In the past year, Errani has played 27 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 43.4% of the games. She averages 19.3 games per match and 8.8 games per set.

In 10 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Errani has averaged 19.2 games per match and 8.3 games per set, winning 38.5% of the games.

Noha Akugue and Errani have not played each other since 2015.

