The Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 174 home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 731.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .329.

The Red Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.359 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (12-8) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has 14 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Orioles W 7-3 Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Nick Pivetta Randy Vasquez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/14/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Tanner Houck Michael King 9/14/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Home Nick Robertson Clarke Schmidt 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers - Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers - Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray

