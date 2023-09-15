Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (80-67) and Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (74-73) will match up in the series opener on Friday, September 15 at Rogers Centre. The contest will start at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (+115). The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (10-10, 3.63 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (12-8, 3.68 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -135 +114 - 8 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -140 +115 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 102 times this season and won 55, or 53.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 37-30 (55.2%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 22 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

