As action in the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 nears an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Tatjana Maria against Yulia Putintseva.

Maria at the 2023 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 16-23

September 16-23 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Maria's Next Match

After defeating Zhuoxuan Bai 6-1, 6-2, Maria will meet Putintseva in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21 at 3:15 AM ET.

Maria Stats

Maria beat Bai 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Maria has won one of her 23 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 23-22.

Maria has a match record of 13-13 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Maria, over the past year, has played 45 matches across all court surfaces, and 20.4 games per match.

On hard courts, Maria has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 19.0 games per match while winning 52.6% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Maria has won 63.7% of her games on serve, and 39.5% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Maria has won 62.3% of her games on serve and 42.6% on return.

