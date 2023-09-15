Yankees vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 15
Friday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-78) and the New York Yankees (74-73) facing off at PNC Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 15.
The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.34 ERA).
Yankees vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Yankees vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Yankees have been favored 84 times and won 46, or 54.8%, of those games.
- This season New York has won 16 of its 21 games, or 76.2%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 63.6% chance to win.
- New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 617 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Corbin Burnes
|September 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Randy Vasquez vs Nick Pivetta
|September 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Kutter Crawford
|September 14
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-0
|Michael King vs Tanner Houck
|September 14
|@ Red Sox
|W 8-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Robertson
|September 15
|@ Pirates
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Johan Oviedo
|September 16
|@ Pirates
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Luis Ortiz
|September 17
|@ Pirates
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Bailey Falter
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
