On Friday, September 15, Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (74-73) visit Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (69-78) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Pirates have +145 odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under is listed in the contest.

Yankees vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (13-4, 2.79 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.34 ERA)

Yankees vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 46, or 54.8%, of the 84 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a record of 16-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (76.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 115 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (42.6%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 16-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Pirates had a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

