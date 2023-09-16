The South Florida Bulls (1-1) host the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Alabama ranks 28th in the FBS with 40 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 56th in points allowed (332.5 points allowed per contest). South Florida ranks 62nd in points per game (31), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-worst in the FBS with 32.5 points allowed per contest.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Alabama vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Alabama South Florida 396.5 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441 (62nd) 332.5 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429 (99th) 156 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 241 (10th) 240.5 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200 (97th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 449 yards, completing 60% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 92 yards (46 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season, Jase McClellan has carried the ball 22 times for 84 yards (42 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's 120 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted five times and has registered five catches and two touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has grabbed six passes while averaging 55 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Amari Niblack's four catches have turned into 94 yards and two touchdowns.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 363 yards on 35-of-68 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 183 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has collected 148 yards (on 26 carries).

Khafre Brown's 109 receiving yards (54.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has six receptions on nine targets with two touchdowns.

Sean Atkins has recorded 100 receiving yards (50 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Naiem Simmons has racked up 65 reciving yards (32.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or South Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.