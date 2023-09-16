The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-2) play an FCS opponent, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Dix Stadium.

With 6.0 points per game (fourth-worst) and 42.0 points allowed per game on defense (10th-worst), Kent State has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this year. Cent. Conn. St. has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking eighth-best in total offense (474.0 total yards per game) and 13th-best in total defense (199.5 total yards allowed per game).

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Cent. Conn. St. vs. Kent State Key Statistics

Cent. Conn. St. Kent State 474.0 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.0 (128th) 199.5 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 515.5 (119th) 204.0 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 60.5 (122nd) 270.0 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.5 (116th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (36th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (46th)

Cent. Conn. St. Stats Leaders

C.J. Duell leads Cent. Conn. St. with 534 yards on 35-of-53 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 36 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 13 carries.

Malik Thomas is his team's leading rusher with 17 carries for 107 yards, or 53.5 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Davion Johnson has 122 receiving yards (61.0 per game) on 10 catches while racking up 101 rushing yards on six carries with one touchdown.

Isiah Williams has racked up 156 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Delvin Attafah has racked up 101 reciving yards (50.5 ypg) this season.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has 319 pass yards for Kent State, completing 47.9% of his passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Gavin Garcia, has carried the ball 36 times for 113 yards (56.5 per game).

Xavier Williams has been handed the ball nine times this year and racked up 16 yards (8.0 per game).

Trell Harris' 114 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has collected eight catches.

Chrishon McCray has caught four passes for 94 yards (47.0 yards per game) this year.

Justin Holmes has racked up six catches for 69 yards, an average of 34.5 yards per game.

